Chinese President Xi Jinping, also chairman of the Central Military Commission, addressing a plenary session of the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army and People’s Armed Police Force at the National People’s Congress in Beijing on Monday. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping seeks to strengthen laws that regulate military engagements with other nations

  • ‘China should make more comprehensive the body of military laws and regulations that involve foreign countries, so as to better protect national interests,’ president says
  • Xi tells representatives at National People’s Congress that China must quicken “fundamental change” in how military is governed

Jack Lau
Updated: 6:00am, 8 Mar, 2022

