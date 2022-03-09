M60A3 tanks are seen during the Taiwanese military’s annual Han Kuang exercise in September. Photo: EPA-EFE
M60A3 tanks are seen during the Taiwanese military’s annual Han Kuang exercise in September. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan’s ageing tanks to get an upgrade to boost defences against PLA

  • Forty of the US-made M60A3 tanks will have their gun, fire and sighting control systems improved in initial update
  • Military officials say this will improve combat capability against any landing attempt by the PLA’s amphibious troops

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 9:00pm, 9 Mar, 2022

