Taiwanese air force pilots run past an armed US-made F-16V fighter at a military base in southern Taiwan in January. The US is Taiwan’s main weapons supplier. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese air force pilots run past an armed US-made F-16V fighter at a military base in southern Taiwan in January. The US is Taiwan’s main weapons supplier. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Military

Ukraine is model for Taiwan defence if Beijing attacks island’s ‘sovereignty’: US official

  • Taiwan must boost asymmetric capabilities so it can be ‘as prickly as possible’, US defence official Mara Karlin tells Senate
  • Chinese embassy in Washington warns of ‘unbearable consequences’ for those on the US side abetting forces for Taiwan independence

Topic |   Taiwan
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:31pm, 11 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese air force pilots run past an armed US-made F-16V fighter at a military base in southern Taiwan in January. The US is Taiwan’s main weapons supplier. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese air force pilots run past an armed US-made F-16V fighter at a military base in southern Taiwan in January. The US is Taiwan’s main weapons supplier. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE