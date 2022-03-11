Taiwanese air force pilots run past an armed US-made F-16V fighter at a military base in southern Taiwan in January. The US is Taiwan’s main weapons supplier. Photo: AFP
Ukraine is model for Taiwan defence if Beijing attacks island’s ‘sovereignty’: US official
- Taiwan must boost asymmetric capabilities so it can be ‘as prickly as possible’, US defence official Mara Karlin tells Senate
- Chinese embassy in Washington warns of ‘unbearable consequences’ for those on the US side abetting forces for Taiwan independence
