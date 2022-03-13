Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Australia needs to deter threats against its national interest in the Indo-Pacific. Photo: EPA-EFE
China /  Military

Why China should worry about new Australian nuclear sub base under Aukus

  • Australian plans come months after signing Indo-Pacific security pact with US and Britain
  • Worsening China ties a major catalyst for decision, says analyst in Shanghai, while another in Hong Kong sees boost to US power in the region

Kristin Huang
Updated: 5:00am, 13 Mar, 2022

