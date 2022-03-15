The development was highlighted on Chinese state television, with a report saying the WS-15 engine had been put through a series of tests. Photo: CCTV
China’s advanced J-20 stealth fighters are getting an engine upgrade, source says

  • State television reports that the new engine has been put through a series of tests
  • It is said to have increased the aircraft’s manoeuvrability and combat capability

Minnie Chan
Updated: 5:40am, 15 Mar, 2022

