Night patrol in Dongyin, which sits on an important passage for any southbound PLA forces. Photo: Reuters
Taiwan live-fire drills on islet closest to mainland China underscore Ukraine worries
- The drills on Dongyin come amid Taiwan’s raised alert level over fears that Beijing might choose to emulate Russian invasion
- The missile base on Dongyin would be ‘a must-attack’ for the PLA, retired Taiwanese rear admiral has warned
Topic | Taiwan
Night patrol in Dongyin, which sits on an important passage for any southbound PLA forces. Photo: Reuters