The J-20s or “Mighty Dragon” stealth fighters were deployed in July 2019 to the Eastern Theatre Command, which oversees the Taiwan Strait. Photo: 81.com
US F-35 and Chinese J-20 fighter jets had close encounter over East China Sea: US general
- Several such encounters amid high bilateral tensions in closing days of Trump presidency, source close to Chinese military tells the Post
- US Pacific Air Forces commander says Americans ‘relatively impressed’ with J-20 stealth fighter
Topic | China's military weapons
The J-20s or “Mighty Dragon” stealth fighters were deployed in July 2019 to the Eastern Theatre Command, which oversees the Taiwan Strait. Photo: 81.com