The Shandong is believed to have sailed close to a Taiwan-controlled island directly opposite the mainland city of Xiamen. Photo: CCTV
Chinese warship transits Taiwan Strait hours before Biden-Xi phone call
- The aircraft carrier Shandong was shadowed by a US destroyer, source tells Reuters
- The sailing came about 12 hours before US President Joe Biden was due to hold a telephone call with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping
Topic | Taiwan
