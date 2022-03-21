Admiral John C Aquilino, left, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, arrives at Clark Air Base, Pampanga province, Philippines on March 20. Photo: AP
China has fully militarised islands in South China Sea threatening nearby nations, says US admiral
- China has armed the islands with anti-ship and anti-aircraft missile systems, laser and jamming equipment and fighter jets, said Admiral John C Aquilino
- There were no immediate comments from Chinese officials. Beijing maintains its military profile is purely defensive, arranged to protect its ‘sovereign rights’
