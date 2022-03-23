Although Taiwan’s military is dwarfed by that of mainland China’s, strategists hope superior training could help give them the edge in a conflict. Photo: EPA-EFE
Although Taiwan’s military is dwarfed by that of mainland China’s, strategists hope superior training could help give them the edge in a conflict. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwan looks at extending compulsory military service beyond 4 months

  • Minister tells parliament that proposals are under consideration and a plan will be put forward this year
  • Beijing’s pressure on the island and Russia’s war in Ukraine have prompted debate on how to boost defence

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 3:25pm, 23 Mar, 2022

