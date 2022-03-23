PLA jets take part in a drill celebrating the armed forces’ 91st anniversary in 2018. Photo: Weibo
PLA Navy runs South China Sea drills with newest J-11B fighter jets
- More than 10 fighter jets from PLA’s Southern Theatre Command took part in ‘round-the-clock’ training exercise, state media reports
- Video footage of J-11B with grey radar dome sparks speculation of avionic upgrade
Topic | China's military weapons
