A funeral service was held for pilots Qiu Mingdian, 36, and Zhang Di, 35, at the Tengzhou Martyrs’ Cemetery in Shandong on Monday. Photo: Weibo
Funerals held for PLA pilots and crew killed in South China Sea crash
- Warplane is believed to have crashed on March 1, but it has not been confirmed by the Chinese military
- At least seven funeral services have been held in recent days, according to official reports
Topic | China's military
A funeral service was held for pilots Qiu Mingdian, 36, and Zhang Di, 35, at the Tengzhou Martyrs’ Cemetery in Shandong on Monday. Photo: Weibo