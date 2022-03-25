A funeral service was held for pilots Qiu Mingdian, 36, and Zhang Di, 35, at the Tengzhou Martyrs’ Cemetery in Shandong on Monday. Photo: Weibo
Funerals held for PLA pilots and crew killed in South China Sea crash

  • Warplane is believed to have crashed on March 1, but it has not been confirmed by the Chinese military
  • At least seven funeral services have been held in recent days, according to official reports

William Zheng
Updated: 9:00am, 25 Mar, 2022

