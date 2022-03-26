China bought an unfinished Soviet warship from Ukraine in 1998. It went into service in 2012 as the country’s first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning. Photo: AFP
China is close to Russia, but it has looked to Ukraine for military technology

  • Former Soviet republic supplied the PLA Navy’s first aircraft carrier, missile systems and a fighter jet prototype
  • ‘Beijing wants technologies, and Ukraine … successfully cooperated in this direction,’ ex-defence official says

Minnie Chan
Updated: 10:39pm, 26 Mar, 2022

