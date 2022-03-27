Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also the chairman of the Central Military Commission, has said that training joint combat commanders is important. Photo: Simon Song
Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also the chairman of the Central Military Commission, has said that training joint combat commanders is important. Photo: Simon Song
China /  Military

China’s big military mission: to train elite commanders for joint operations

  • PLA Daily says nurturing such leaders is an ‘important and pressing issue of the time’
  • The Chinese military has deployed army officers on its naval vessels and air force officers to the army’s rocket units

Kristin Huang
Updated: 12:00pm, 27 Mar, 2022

