Taiwanese military react during a warfare drill in Kaohsiung in January. The island’s leadership is monitoring Ukraine’s tactics against invading Russia. EPA-EFE
Taiwan appoints working group to study Ukraine war tactics against Russia, discusses with US
- Defence minister says island had ‘contact’ with governments abroad to talk about how the Ukraine war was being fought
- Taiwan team studying how Ukraine is holding Russia off hopes ‘to get results that are helpful for building armaments and preparing for war’
