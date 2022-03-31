The Cambodian military agreed to the memorandum of understanding in a video call. Photo: AP
China, Cambodia sign military deal as Beijing seeks to counter US influence
- Senior commanders from the two countries agree a memorandum of understanding, details of which were not elaborated on
- It follows revelations of China crafting security pact with Solomon Islands to give its warships a safe harbour close to Australian coast
Topic | Cambodia
The Cambodian military agreed to the memorandum of understanding in a video call. Photo: AP