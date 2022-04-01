Video footage shows the Chinese military during a night drill. Photo: CCTV
Video footage shows the Chinese military during a night drill. Photo: CCTV
China /  Military

Chinese military stepping up night drills to counter US, analysts say as state TV airs footage

  • Activities along coasts of East China and South China seas increasing, with particular emphasis on hours between midnight and dawn, observers say
  • PLA Navy held nearly 100 night drills in 2021 compared with 30 in 2020, analyst says

Topic |   China's military
Minnie Chan
Minnie Chan

Updated: 7:00am, 1 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Video footage shows the Chinese military during a night drill. Photo: CCTV
Video footage shows the Chinese military during a night drill. Photo: CCTV
READ FULL ARTICLE