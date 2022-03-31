Admiral John C Aquilino, left, criticised China for militarising islands in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
Admiral John C Aquilino, left, criticised China for militarising islands in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
China /  Military

China hits out ‘broken US promises’ over South China Sea activity

  • Defence ministry in Beijing said US Indo-Pacific commander John C Aquilino had ‘travelled thousands of miles to seek provocation’
  • China accuses Washington of not sticking to a recent pledge by Joe Biden not to seek confrontation

Topic |   China's military
Liu Zhen
Liu Zhen in Beijing

Updated: 11:00pm, 31 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Admiral John C Aquilino, left, criticised China for militarising islands in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
Admiral John C Aquilino, left, criticised China for militarising islands in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE