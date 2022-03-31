Admiral John C Aquilino, left, criticised China for militarising islands in the South China Sea. Photo: AP
China hits out ‘broken US promises’ over South China Sea activity
- Defence ministry in Beijing said US Indo-Pacific commander John C Aquilino had ‘travelled thousands of miles to seek provocation’
- China accuses Washington of not sticking to a recent pledge by Joe Biden not to seek confrontation
Topic | China's military
Admiral John C Aquilino, left, criticised China for militarising islands in the South China Sea. Photo: AP