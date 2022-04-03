Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said it was important to develop military and civilian drones. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan looks to develop military drone fleet after drawing on lessons from Ukraine’s war with Russia
- On a visit to a proposed research and development facility, President Tsai Ing-wen says UAVs are necessary for the island’s defences
- But defence analysts warn the island is a long way behind mainland China and will need a major effort to close the gap
