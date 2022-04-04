Ukrainian troops have used Javelin missiles against Russia during the latter’s invasion. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
China /  Military

Taiwan tests ‘tank killer’ Javelin missiles in drills to deter potential Beijing attack

  • The missiles have been used against Russia’s armoured vehicles during the invasion of Ukraine, whose resistance has been studied by Taipei
  • Taiwanese marines and army units have used them to destroy decoy tanks in drills in the past week

Lawrence Chung
Updated: 6:27pm, 4 Apr, 2022

