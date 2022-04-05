Beijing has not ruled out the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. Photo: PLA Eastern Theatre Command/Weibo
Taiwan
China /  Military

Window for possible PLA attack on Taiwan ‘highly unpredictable’, US admiral says

  • ‘Many complex factors’ will play into decision to try to take the island by force, according to Pacific Fleet commander
  • Those factors include Beijing’s examination of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Samuel Paparo says

Kyodo
Kyodo

Updated: 3:37pm, 5 Apr, 2022

