Beijing has not ruled out the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. Photo: PLA Eastern Theatre Command/Weibo
Window for possible PLA attack on Taiwan ‘highly unpredictable’, US admiral says
- ‘Many complex factors’ will play into decision to try to take the island by force, according to Pacific Fleet commander
- Those factors include Beijing’s examination of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Samuel Paparo says
Topic | Taiwan
