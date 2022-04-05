The Hsuehshan Tunnel, which opened in 2006, has been named in Taiwan media as the site for a backup joint operation command centre should the Hengshen Centre in Taipei be struck during a war with Beijing. Photo: AFP
The Hsuehshan Tunnel, which opened in 2006, has been named in Taiwan media as the site for a backup joint operation command centre should the Hengshen Centre in Taipei be struck during a war with Beijing. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwan looks at tunnel bunker as emergency wartime military command centre

  • Hsuehshan Tunnel named as backup joint operation facility but defence minister says military is looking at all possibilities
  • The island’s government and military leaders are closely watching the Ukraine war for lessons

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 6:12pm, 5 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Hsuehshan Tunnel, which opened in 2006, has been named in Taiwan media as the site for a backup joint operation command centre should the Hengshen Centre in Taipei be struck during a war with Beijing. Photo: AFP
The Hsuehshan Tunnel, which opened in 2006, has been named in Taiwan media as the site for a backup joint operation command centre should the Hengshen Centre in Taipei be struck during a war with Beijing. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE