The Hsuehshan Tunnel, which opened in 2006, has been named in Taiwan media as the site for a backup joint operation command centre should the Hengshen Centre in Taipei be struck during a war with Beijing. Photo: AFP
Taiwan looks at tunnel bunker as emergency wartime military command centre
- Hsuehshan Tunnel named as backup joint operation facility but defence minister says military is looking at all possibilities
- The island’s government and military leaders are closely watching the Ukraine war for lessons
Topic | Taiwan
