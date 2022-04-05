A mobile assault bridge vehicle spans a trench to let light infantry tanks from the Xinjiang Military District cross during a joint operation drill. Source: CCTV
China’s Xinjiang forces put military engineering advances to simulated modern battlefield test

  • State media showcases joint operation drill and the PLA’s new vehicle types in mountain regiment exercises in Karakoram Desert
  • Exercise tests new equipment, but also the joint operation capabilities between machines and troops, says former Taiwanese naval instructor

Minnie Chan
Updated: 9:00pm, 5 Apr, 2022

