A mobile assault bridge vehicle spans a trench to let light infantry tanks from the Xinjiang Military District cross during a joint operation drill. Source: CCTV
China’s Xinjiang forces put military engineering advances to simulated modern battlefield test
- State media showcases joint operation drill and the PLA’s new vehicle types in mountain regiment exercises in Karakoram Desert
- Exercise tests new equipment, but also the joint operation capabilities between machines and troops, says former Taiwanese naval instructor
