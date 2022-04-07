The burning wreckage of a Russian Su-35, which Ukrainian forces say was shot down near Kharkiv. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war lessons for China in downing of Russian Sukhoi-35 fighter
- Analyst says fighter jet ‘appears to have gone down from a very low altitude’, where it would have been vulnerable to attack
- Chinese military holds the second largest fleet of Su-35s after Russia but is increasingly relying on its home-grown J-16
Topic | Ukraine war
