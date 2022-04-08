The shock waves from ground-penetrating nuclear strikes may not behave as previously believed, rendering the design of underground nuclear bunkers and military facilities vulnerable, say Chinese researchers. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Chinese tests show nuclear bunkers are not what they used to be, with earth-penetrating weapons on the rise
- Current engineering standards ‘severely underestimated the actual impact’ of a nuclear blast targeting underground defence facilities, according to paper
- Major nuclear powers have a growing interest in small-yield bunker busters because they produce little or no radioactive fallout to pollute the landscape
Topic | Science
