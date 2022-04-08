The shock waves from ground-penetrating nuclear strikes may not behave as previously believed, rendering the design of underground nuclear bunkers and military facilities vulnerable, say Chinese researchers. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The shock waves from ground-penetrating nuclear strikes may not behave as previously believed, rendering the design of underground nuclear bunkers and military facilities vulnerable, say Chinese researchers. Photo: Shutterstock Images
Science
China /  Military

Chinese tests show nuclear bunkers are not what they used to be, with earth-penetrating weapons on the rise

  • Current engineering standards ‘severely underestimated the actual impact’ of a nuclear blast targeting underground defence facilities, according to paper
  • Major nuclear powers have a growing interest in small-yield bunker busters because they produce little or no radioactive fallout to pollute the landscape

Topic |   Science
Stephen Chen
Stephen Chen in Beijing

Updated: 2:29am, 8 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The shock waves from ground-penetrating nuclear strikes may not behave as previously believed, rendering the design of underground nuclear bunkers and military facilities vulnerable, say Chinese researchers. Photo: Shutterstock Images
The shock waves from ground-penetrating nuclear strikes may not behave as previously believed, rendering the design of underground nuclear bunkers and military facilities vulnerable, say Chinese researchers. Photo: Shutterstock Images
READ FULL ARTICLE