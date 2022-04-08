Evergreen says all its containership projects have been subject to international bidding, and that its contracts with mainland shipbuilder CSSC were “completely different and separate” from CSSC’s military department Photo: Shutterstock Images
Mainland China shipbuilding for Taiwanese firm likely aiding PLA Navy build-up, says US think tank
- Taiwan’s Evergreen Marine Corp has bought 44 vessels from mainland since 2018, all but two of which from shipyards that produce PLA warships, says CSIS
- Washington-based think tank says democracies in the region should instead consider buying vessels from South Korea and Japan
Topic | US-China relations
Evergreen says all its containership projects have been subject to international bidding, and that its contracts with mainland shipbuilder CSSC were “completely different and separate” from CSSC’s military department Photo: Shutterstock Images