An urban warfare drill by the Taiwanese military simulates a response during an enemy attack. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
China /  Military

PLA could learn from Ukraine war and use paramilitary in Taiwan, article says

  • Russia’s difficulties during street fighting in urban settings in Ukraine has offered lessons for any future attempt by Beijing to seize Taiwan
  • The role of the People’s Armed Police could be adapted to complement the army’s field operations, observers say

Minnie Chan
Updated: 12:00pm, 9 Apr, 2022

