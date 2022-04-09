An urban warfare drill by the Taiwanese military simulates a response during an enemy attack. Photo: EPA-EFE
PLA could learn from Ukraine war and use paramilitary in Taiwan, article says
- Russia’s difficulties during street fighting in urban settings in Ukraine has offered lessons for any future attempt by Beijing to seize Taiwan
- The role of the People’s Armed Police could be adapted to complement the army’s field operations, observers say
Topic | Ukraine war
