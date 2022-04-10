Japan has had a pacifist constiution since its defeat in the Second World War. Photo: AP
Japan starts to shift away from pacifist stance over fears about North Korean and Chinese activities

  • Tokyo is discussing ways to develop its offensive capabilities to hit back in the event of an attack
  • China’s growing assertiveness and North Korea’s recent missile test have intensified the debate about the country’s defence policy

Kristin Huang
Updated: 12:00pm, 10 Apr, 2022

