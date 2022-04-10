Rather than a direct assault, Beijing could squeeze Taiwan with an energy blockade, observers say. Photo: Weibo
What would happen if mainland China cut off Taiwan’s energy supplies?

  • The island is spending millions on missile defence systems but it could have another major vulnerability
  • A blockade against oil and gas shipments could be a less risky option than military action for Beijing, observers say

Jack Lau
Updated: 10:00pm, 10 Apr, 2022

