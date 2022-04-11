A Y-20 transport aircraft on display at Airshow China in Zhuhai city in 2018. Military experts said six Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport planes landed at Belgrade’s commercial airport on Saturday. Photo: AP
Ukraine
China /  Military

China makes delivery of anti-aircraft missiles to Russian ally Serbia, say military experts

  • The Chinese cargo planes with military markings were pictured at Belgrade’s Nikola Tesla airport on Sunday
  • The move raises concerns that an arms build-up in the Balkans during the war in Ukraine could threaten the fragile peace in the region

Associated Press
Updated: 12:37am, 11 Apr, 2022

