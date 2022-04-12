Warplanes involved in the drill over Taipei included US-made F-16 fighter jets, according to military officials. Photo: AP
Warplanes involved in the drill over Taipei included US-made F-16 fighter jets, according to military officials. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
China /  Military

Taipei wakes to warplanes overhead as military drill simulates PLA attack

  • Units from across the island were put to the test in the exercise and their responses were ‘normal’, defence ministry says
  • A survival handbook was also released telling citizens where to find refuge, supplies and help in the event of a bombardment

Topic |   Ukraine war
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 8:00pm, 12 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Warplanes involved in the drill over Taipei included US-made F-16 fighter jets, according to military officials. Photo: AP
Warplanes involved in the drill over Taipei included US-made F-16 fighter jets, according to military officials. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE