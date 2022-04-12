A TB-001 Twin-Tailed Scorpion armed reconnaissance drone was among the UAVs highlighted in the report. Photo: CCTV
China’s military looks for new drones and intelligent vehicles for logistics
- Hundreds of Chinese arms makers showcase their equipment at PLA event highlighted on state television
- Demonstrations included a drone evacuating a ‘wounded soldier’ on a stretcher and an unmanned fire engine in action
