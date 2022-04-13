A PLA Air Force Y-20 transport plane comes in to land in Belgrade, Serbia, on Monday. Photo: AP
A PLA Air Force Y-20 transport plane comes in to land in Belgrade, Serbia, on Monday. Photo: AP
Serbia must follow EU rules if it wishes to join bloc, Germany says after Chinese missile delivery reports

  • All EU accession candidates expected to align with bloc’s common foreign and security policy, German press office says
  • Unusual airlift sorties have raised concerns over Chinese military presence in Europe

Jack Lau
Updated: 5:12pm, 13 Apr, 2022

