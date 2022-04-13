Taiwanese servicemen maintain anti-aircraft guns at a military post on one of the small islands controlled by Taipei. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese servicemen maintain anti-aircraft guns at a military post on one of the small islands controlled by Taipei. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
China /  Military

Taiwan to boost defences of tiny islet outpost Dongyin with short-range automated weapons

  • Home-grown system will be in place before the end of the year, according to Taiwanese defence ministry
  • Dongyin is less than 50km from Fujian province on the Chinese mainland and is regarded as vulnerable to a PLA attack

Topic |   Taiwan
Lawrence Chung
Lawrence Chung

Updated: 7:00pm, 13 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Taiwanese servicemen maintain anti-aircraft guns at a military post on one of the small islands controlled by Taipei. Photo: AFP
Taiwanese servicemen maintain anti-aircraft guns at a military post on one of the small islands controlled by Taipei. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE