The Lhasa, the second Type 055 destroyer to enter service with the PLA. Photo: Handout
China gathers most powerful destroyers as US carrier group holds exercise off Korean peninsula
- Four of the country’s most advanced Type 055 destroyers have been operating in the Yellow Sea near their home base
- Meanwhile, US and Japanese forces conducted a training exercise following the most recent North Korean missile test
