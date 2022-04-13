The Lhasa, the second Type 055 destroyer to enter service with the PLA. Photo: Handout
The Lhasa, the second Type 055 destroyer to enter service with the PLA. Photo: Handout
China gathers most powerful destroyers as US carrier group holds exercise off Korean peninsula

  • Four of the country’s most advanced Type 055 destroyers have been operating in the Yellow Sea near their home base
  • Meanwhile, US and Japanese forces conducted a training exercise following the most recent North Korean missile test

Minnie Chan
Updated: 12:01am, 14 Apr, 2022

