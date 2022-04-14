Serbia has rejected criticism of its deal to buy the FK-3 surface-to-air missile system from China. Photo: Handout
Serbia defends China FK-3 missile deal, ‘no threat’ to neighbours
- 2019 purchase ‘legitimate and transparent’, Vucic tells Montenegro and Kosovo after alarm over reported delivery in three-day airlift to Belgrade
- The surface-to-air missiles have raised fears of an arms race in the Balkans
Topic | China's military weapons
