Serbia has rejected criticism of its deal to buy the FK-3 surface-to-air missile system from China. Photo: Handout
Serbia defends China FK-3 missile deal, ‘no threat’ to neighbours

  • 2019 purchase ‘legitimate and transparent’, Vucic tells Montenegro and Kosovo after alarm over reported delivery in three-day airlift to Belgrade
  • The surface-to-air missiles have raised fears of an arms race in the Balkans

Jack Lau
Updated: 6:00pm, 14 Apr, 2022

