Chinese engineers have struggled to develop a suitable engine for the J-20. Photo: Xinhua
China’s ‘Mighty Dragon’ stealth fighter stretches its wings over a wider area
- The country’s most advanced fighter, also known as the J-20, is patrolling the South China Sea as well as the East China Sea, the manufacturer has confirmed
- A press conference also heard that the planes had a ‘Chinese heart’ – or home built engine – a reference to a problem that has long limited their performance
