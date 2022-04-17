Recent satellite images show construction on the Type 003 has almost been completed. Photo: Google Earth
Shanghai’s Covid-19 outbreak stalls plans for China’s third aircraft carrier

  • The ribbon was expected to be cut on vessel this month but lockdown has delayed delivery of some essential components, sources say
  • Staff from the shipbuilder have also been redeployed to combat the coronavirus

Minnie Chan
Updated: 8:00am, 17 Apr, 2022

