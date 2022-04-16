The wreckage of a Russian Su-35 jet in Ukraine. The losses Russia has sustained in the conflict have added to the pressure on the country’s arms industry and may raise doubts among potential customers. Photo: Reuters
Can Chinese defence firms profit as Western sanctions hit Russian arms makers?
- The war in Ukraine has left Russia unable to access technology and global financial systems
- China is already the world’s fourth biggest arms supplier and has started to make inroads into the market for high-end equipment
Topic | Ukraine war
