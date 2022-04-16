The Russian cruiser Moskva was the flagship of the Black Sea Fleet. Photo: TNS
Sinking of Moskva warship shines spotlight on Russian navy’s defensive flaws

  • Chinese analysts say that the missile cruiser is a big loss that will hit morale and Russia’s ability to deter US forces in the Mediterranean
  • Ukraine says it hit the ship with two Neptune missiles while Russia insists an explosion on board caused it to sink in the Black Sea

Amber Wang
Updated: 7:05pm, 16 Apr, 2022

