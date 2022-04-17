Serbia was reported to have received the missiles earlier this month. Photo: Handout
European concerns over Serbia’s ties to China resurface after reports of missile delivery

  • Reports that China delivered weapons to the Balkan state were criticised by its neighbours as a threat to their own security
  • Montenegro says Belgrade was buying weapons from ‘an open enemy of Europe’ and analysts say there were concerns the missiles might be delivered to Russia

Kristin Huang
Updated: 5:00pm, 17 Apr, 2022

