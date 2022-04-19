The Russian destroyer Admiral Panteleyev left Vladivostok with a tanker for missions in the Asia-Pacific region. Photo: Indonesian Fleet Command Koarmada/AFP
Russian Navy drills in East China Sea aim to protect oil tankers from air attacks
- Exercises involving destroyer Admiral Panteleyev practise defending oil tankers from potential Western seizure amid sanctions over Ukraine war
- Drills show Russian concern for oil cargo and a willingness to display its advanced air-defence capability, particularly to the US and Japan
