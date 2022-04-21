A screen grab of a video released by the People’s Liberation Army showing amphibious assault landing and island-control exercises involving marines and other special fighting units, as the Chinese navy celebrates its 73rd anniversary this weekend. Photo: Weibo
A screen grab of a video released by the People’s Liberation Army showing amphibious assault landing and island-control exercises involving marines and other special fighting units, as the Chinese navy celebrates its 73rd anniversary this weekend. Photo: Weibo
Taiwan
China /  Military

Beijing marks 73rd anniversary of Chinese navy with video of amphibious landing, island-control drills

  • CCTV series coincides with defence minister telling his US counterpart not to underestimate Beijing’s determination or ability to defend its interests
  • Use of PLA paratroopers in recent drills appears influenced by the failures of the Russian military during invasion of Ukraine, according to analyst

Minnie Chan
Updated: 7:30pm, 21 Apr, 2022

