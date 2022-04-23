A destroyed Russian tank in Chernihiv. The Ukrainians have inflicted heavy losses in terms of men and equipment. Photo: AP
Russia’s struggle to defeat Ukraine ‘a warning’ for China over risks of going to war
- The West’s response to the attack and support for Kyiv shows the risks for China if it faces a united front during any conflict
- Military analysts say the Russian military’s setbacks show China should not take the decision to wage war lightly
Topic | Ukraine war
