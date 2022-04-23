A destroyed Russian tank in Chernihiv. The Ukrainians have inflicted heavy losses in terms of men and equipment. Photo: AP
A destroyed Russian tank in Chernihiv. The Ukrainians have inflicted heavy losses in terms of men and equipment. Photo: AP
Ukraine war
China /  Military

Russia’s struggle to defeat Ukraine ‘a warning’ for China over risks of going to war

  • The West’s response to the attack and support for Kyiv shows the risks for China if it faces a united front during any conflict
  • Military analysts say the Russian military’s setbacks show China should not take the decision to wage war lightly

Topic |   Ukraine war
Kristin Huang
Kristin Huang

Updated: 10:00pm, 23 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A destroyed Russian tank in Chernihiv. The Ukrainians have inflicted heavy losses in terms of men and equipment. Photo: AP
A destroyed Russian tank in Chernihiv. The Ukrainians have inflicted heavy losses in terms of men and equipment. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE