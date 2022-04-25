New data shows US military spending decreased in real terms last year, while its expenditure on research and development has risen by 24 per cent in real terms since 2012. Photo: AFP
New data shows US military spending decreased in real terms last year, while its expenditure on research and development has risen by 24 per cent in real terms since 2012. Photo: AFP
China /  Military

US turns to tech against rivals China, Russia as global military spending hits US$2 trillion

  • Washington prioritises research and development over large-scale spending on legacy systems, report says
  • Latest data shows countries around the world are boosting defence budgets in the face of growing threats

Topic |   China's military weapons
Amber Wang
Amber Wang in Beijing

Updated: 8:00pm, 25 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
New data shows US military spending decreased in real terms last year, while its expenditure on research and development has risen by 24 per cent in real terms since 2012. Photo: AFP
New data shows US military spending decreased in real terms last year, while its expenditure on research and development has risen by 24 per cent in real terms since 2012. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE