This year’s Han Kuang exercises will focus on attacking the enemy at sea, preserving combat forces and ‘integrating the total force of the whole people to support military operations’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Taiwan aims to learn lessons of Ukraine invasion in annual Han Kuang military drills
- Taiwan raised its alert level following the Russian invasion of Ukraine
- First part of Han Kuang exercises will take ‘into account the lessons of the Russian-Ukrainian war’, says defence ministry in Taipei
Topic | Taiwan
