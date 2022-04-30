Workers return to Jiangnan shipyard in Shanghai for a stress test rehearsal before work resumes on China’s third aircraft carrier. Photo: Chongming District Government
China /  Military

Shanghai shipyard racing to hit party congress deadline for China’s latest aircraft carrier

  • Construction is restarting after more than a month of delays caused by China’s worst Covid-19 outbreak since the pandemic started
  • The PLA Navy hints third carrier may be ready in time for the year’s most important political event

Topic |   China's aircraft carriers
Minnie Chan

Updated: 2:00pm, 30 Apr, 2022

