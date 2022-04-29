The US Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson conducted a Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday, drawing a protest from China the next day. Photo: US Pacific Command via AP
US Navy chief says ‘phenomenal growth’ in China’s military requires a strong response
- ‘We certainly have a lot of respect for them given their ability to learn and evolve,’ Admiral Michael Gilday, chief of US naval operations, says of People’s Liberation Army
- Gilday outlines several development programmes to counter China’s rise, including incorporating artificial intelligence and unmanned vessels
Topic | US-China relations
The US Navy’s guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson conducted a Taiwan Strait transit on Tuesday, drawing a protest from China the next day. Photo: US Pacific Command via AP