President Xi Jinping at a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the PLA, in July 2017. Photo: AP
China /  Military

China’s military: new PLA rule seen to cement troop loyalty to President Xi Jinping

  • Rule for servicemen committees amended in line with ‘Xi Jinping Thought’, PLA Daily reports
  • Revival of grass roots democracy an attempt to activate the old ‘red genes’ of the Red Army, say experts

Topic |   China's military
Minnie Chan
Updated: 11:16pm, 29 Apr, 2022

