The dark grey livery of the two FC-31s identified them as stealth warplanes. Photo: Twitter
Is China ready for aircraft carrier No 4? Talk swirls over stealth fighter jets at PLA naval base
- Satellites spot FC-31 stealth fighters lined up next to J-15 carrier-based fighter jets at Liaoning naval airbase
- Joint appearance could indicate preparations for a fourth PLA aircraft carrier, say experts
Topic | China's aircraft carriers
The dark grey livery of the two FC-31s identified them as stealth warplanes. Photo: Twitter